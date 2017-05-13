The Newest Trend In Gender Reveals Is A Lot More Subtle

Indirect sex reveals can be a great way to delight in pregnancy without throwing a full-on party. Nails aren’t the only way to go subtle, as Beyoncé (maybe? possibly?!) revealed to us that she’s carrying twin boys by wearing the earrings from the “If I Were a Boy” music video. Amanda Seyfriend also maybe made a reveals by casuallywhen referring to her baby bump. For mommas who don’t care for fanfare, this subtle trend is a fun way to welcome their bundle of joy into their world.