Lauren Conrad's Ex Jason Wahler Had A Gender Reveal Party For His Baby

Lauren Conrad, who is expecting her first child with husband William Tell, has no plans to spill the beans about whether she's having a son or daughter. Her ex-boyfriend Jason Wahler, however, is an open book.
Wahler, whom Conrad famously chose over Paris on The Hills, is also about to become a first-time parent. The former reality star and wife Ashley Slack shared their baby news in February, and have already hosted a gender reveal party to get the 411 on their bundle of joy. As you can see from this party clip posted by the daddy-to-be on Instagram, Baby Wahler is a girl. Yes, the man who incited many a mascara-inked tear to roll down LC's cheek will be raising a young woman. Hmmm.
Judging from the video, Wahler was pulling for a little boy. He's seen sporting a blue button while wife Slack dons a pink version. When Slack asks the couple's guests for a show of hands for those who think they're having a girl, Wahler jokingly orders them to "get out." Eventually they pop a giant black balloon, from which several smaller pink balloons and a flurry of confetti emerge. Wahler's reaction is to scream and run. Oh, we cannot wait for the part when he's being asked to buy tampons and meeting douchebag boyfriends for the first time.
All jokes aside, the 30-year-old expectant father is thrilled about becoming a parent.
"We are so overjoyed and excited for this baby!" the Laguna Beach alum told Entertainment Tonight last month. "We absolutely LOVE kids and are so happy to finally be starting a family of our own... All of it is such an incredible journey and blessing we get to be a part of."
He and Slack aren't alone. Whitney Port, who also starred on The Hills, is pregnant with her first child, too. Can we get some MTV playdates on the books, or nah?
