Lauren Conrad's Ex Jason Wahler Had A Gender Reveal Party For His Baby

Wahler, whom Conrad famously chose over Paris on The Hills, is also about to become a first-time parent. The former reality star and wife Ashley Slack shared their baby news in February, and have already hosted a gender reveal party to get the 411 on their bundle of joy. As you can see from this party clip posted by the daddy-to-be on Instagram, Baby Wahler is a girl. Yes, the man who incited many a mascara-inked tear to roll down LC's cheek will be raising a young woman. Hmmm.