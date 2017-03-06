Lauren Conrad's Ex Jason Wahler Had A Gender Reveal Party For His Baby

Judging from the video, Wahler was pulling for a little boy. He's seen sporting a blue button while wife Slack dons a pink version. When Slack asks the couple's guests for a show of hands for those who think they're having a girl, Wahler jokingly orders them to "get out." Eventually they pop a giant black balloon, from which several smaller pink balloons and a flurry of confetti emerge. Wahler's reaction is to scream and run. Oh, we cannot wait for the part when he's being asked to buy tampons and meeting douchebag boyfriends for the first time.