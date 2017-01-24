Couple’s Baby Gender Reveal Went Horribly, Horribly Wrong

True, baby gender reveals are supposed to be a surprise, but residents of the Nebraska town Scottsbluff got more of a shock than they bargained for after soon-to-be parents Ashley and Jon Sterkel revealed their baby's gender with a bang. Like, literally. The couple exploded a target to create a monstrous cloud of blue smoke. A boy! Also, terrifying! According to the Omaha World-Herald, Sterkel posted a video of the stunt on Facebook for family and friends, but didn't realize until he heard reports on the local radio station that the explosion had triggered some alarm bells. The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office got a number of calls from concerned residents, and some people on Facebook were reacting with similar reservations. “I would like to apologize for all of the confusion,” Sterkel wrote on Facebook, according to Omaha World-Herald. “This was just our way of announcing what gender our baby was.” He also apologized to Sheriff Mark Overman, explaining that he had no idea that what he and his wife did was illegal. Turns out, setting off an explosive without a state permit is a misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in jail and a fine of $1,000. When it comes to the baby's birth, expected on June 16, something tells us they'll probably stick to an Instagram announcement.
