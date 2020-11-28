These Are The UK’s Best (& Worst) Industries For Remote Working

A recent YouGov survey found that 57% of us want to continue working from home after the pandemic, but it remains to be seen whether employers will be quite so keen.
Will flexible working become the new normal – allowing people to relocate to more peaceful parts of the country – or will the regular grind of office life return sooner rather than later?
It goes without saying that remote working is more common in some industries than others, and new research has revealed which ones are most accommodating of all.
KIT Online analysed 431,000 job listings on employment website Indeed to see which industries offered the most fully remote opportunities. These are jobs which will remain #WFH roles permanently: even after the pandemic.
Copywriting and content marketing finished top of the list with 21% of job opportunities listed as fully remote. Web development and journalism placed second and third with around 15% respectively.
The worlds of design, marketing and film and TV were also found to offer a relatively high number of remote roles, suggesting that creative industries have jumped on the remote working trend most enthusiastically of all.
Check out the top 10 below:
At the other end of the spectrum, remote working was found to be least widely available for quantity surveyors, technicians and people working in the construction industry. This isn't too surprising given that being on site is often seen as an essential part of the job.
However, Pete Braithwaite of KIT Online pointed out that "it can actually help those in management positions in logistics, construction, and engineering to focus on administrative tasks, and save time and money by working where they want to be".
He added: "Companies have the chance to hire people from across the country to increase the value they deliver to customers, as remote work isn’t limited by location.
"Remote work is becoming a part of life for many organisations, and I hope more industries follow in the footsteps of the creative and development industries in the next few years. It will be interesting to see what next year will bring.”