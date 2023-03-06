Help! Why Am I Only Attracted To Fictional Characters?

But it also makes me consider something I heard a while back: romance is the most popular book genre because it allows women to fantasise about a world in which they're treated nicely. Ouch. That's absolutely a very hetero way of looking at it but it does ring true for the most part. Many of us are so drawn to romance because we long for a world where we're treated kindly, and if not kindly, then as desirable and hot sexual beings. It's a genre dedicated wholly to women's pleasure, where men's only job is to satisfy us. Whether it's offering us an escape from our mundane lives and making our train rides a little spicier, or making us swoon and fall in love with its fictitious characters, it's made for us.