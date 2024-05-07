Anya Taylor-Joy Says Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Is Her “Dirtiest & Bloodiest” Role Yet

"It's the dirtiest and the bloodiest I've ever been, which I didn't think was a thing," Taylor-Joy laughs, telling Refinery29 how the film fits into her broader scope of work. "There's one moment in it where I'm wearing seven different layers of dirt. The camera lens that George [Miller] uses, I think he has a filter on it where dirt doesn't pick up. So I had to be the colour of this floor in order to be able to look dirty on screen. Oh my god, it was wild!"