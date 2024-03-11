Lily Gladstone’s loss doesn’t feel deflating because I really wanted her to win. It feels deflating because it’s a sign that we actually haven’t progressed as much as we think we have. In a year where the trophy could have happily gone to either woman, I wonder why there was a decision for the voting body to not make history, when they very well could have. I know I’m just one of many people that’s feeling immensely frustrated right now, because if not now, when? If not now, when will we ever actually see Hollywood progressing and making real change?