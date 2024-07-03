“The only reason why I'm not afraid of cats is because of [my character] Sam,” Nyong’o shares. “I had to get over my fear in order to play her. I tried to get the animal changed in the movie, [the director] Michael [Sarnoski] wouldn't have it. So I had to get exposure therapy to cats before I started filming. I had to spend time with cats over a period of a few weeks to get acclimatized and to understand them enough not to be suspicious of them because I really needed to look like I was a cat owner.” As Nyong’o spent more time with her feline friends on set, she got a bit attached, to say the least.