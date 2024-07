That trust definitely showed up on screen — and off — resulting in viral chemistry. So who would Nyong’o want to work with next? When we asked her our signature Unbothered question about what the actress needs right now (in our opinion Black women’s needs aren’t prioritized enough. Period), she had a quick response: “What do I need? I need to work on a project that is funny. I need to work on a light and funny project.” You can say a lot about Nyong'o's filmography but "light" probably isn't the first word that comes to mind. After winning an Oscar for 12 Years A Slave, Nyong'o's biggest films have been Us, the Black Panther and Star Wars franchises, and spy thriller The 355. None of those are going to leave you in stiches, but as Nyong'o proved in our interview — and throughout the Quiet Place press tour, she's got comedy chops. She even has some dream co-stars in mind: " Yahya Abdul-Mateen II or Donald Glover ," she says after some thought.