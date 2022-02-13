The Ultimate Valentine’s Day Film Guide, Whatever Your Situation

Sometimes we forget that Valentine's Day falls in February – literally the darkest, most unappealing time to leave the house. Thankfully, if you're not an overpriced-restaurant kind of person anyway, there's always the option to hole up on the sofa and watch some film favourites.
But recommendation lists everywhere tend to be solely comprised of two people overcoming adversity against all odds to ride into the sunset together. And let's be honest: not everyone wants to see that. We're all navigating different relationship statuses so we've compiled the ultimate movie guide for every possible scenario – whether you're after romance or not.
From erotic horrors to Zendaya-starring breakup films to the best queer love story you've never heard of – there's something for everyone here...