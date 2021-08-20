For all their happily ever afters and inhumanly small-waisted princesses, there's another thing you can always count on when it comes to Disney movies, they're going to be sad. Like, really, really sad. So sad, you're going to be reduced to a pile of mush by the time the film's all said and done. Let's be honest, though, some Disney films are more devastating than others. That's why we've put together a list of the saddest Disney movies ever, ranked, which starts with the films that will have you wiping away that single tear to those that will require a couple of towels to clean up the emotional mess you've left behind. Seriously, The Lion King, why must you do us like that?