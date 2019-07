7. Inside Out

Is there anything more tragic than Bing Bong, Riley's imaginary friend who liked to play until the day she didn't need him anymore? When Joy (Amy Poehler) finds Bing Bong, she gives him hope that Riley will call on him again. In fact, Joy's willing to help them reconnect, if he's willing to help her get back to the control center. It's why it's so depressing to watch Bing Bong (Richard Kind) sacrifice himself so that Joy can make it back to her. That final realization that he is nothing but (literal) dead weight and to help Riley he needs to let go. We're already crying just thinking about the cat-elephant-dolphin hybrid shouting "Take her to the moon for me" as he fades away – just like Riley's memory of him.