Story from Movies

These Are The 17 Saddest Disney Movies, So Get Ready To Cry Your Eyes Out

Shannon Carlin
Photo: Buena Vista Pictures/Everett Collection.
For all their happily ever afters and inhumanly small-waisted princesses, there's another thing you can always count on when it comes to Disney movies, they're going to be sad. Like, really, really sad. So sad, you're going to be reduced to a pile of mush by the time the film's all said and done. Let's be honest, though, some Disney films are more devastating than others. That's why we've put together a list of the saddest Disney movies ever, ranked, which starts with the films that will have you wiping away that single tear to those that will require a couple of towels to clean up the emotional mess you've left behind. Seriously, The Lion King, why must you do us like that?
Advertisement
Honestly, you might want to get yourself a handkerchief to even read this list, which will have you crying in no time. Maybe it's over Up's shocking opening or the end of the friendship at the heart of Fox and the Hound. Whatever it is, there's no shame in crying at Disney films. In fact, a good cry is actually good for you. It might not clear your skin or pay your rent, but the tears produced by this list of soul-crushing Disney movies might help relieve some stress. Just have the eye drops on hand so you have one less thing to worry about.
1 of 17

via GIPHY

17. Frozen



Who knew wanting to build a snowman could be so heartbreaking? As little Anna (Kristen Bell) sings to her older sister and former best buddy Elsa from outside her closed bedroom door, we see the two not only lose one another, but their parents, too. That final shot of the lonely sisters, now all grown up and voiced by Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel, back-to-back through against that same door wishing they could just come together will make you want to call your sibling and apologize for any time you said no to hanging out.
Related Stories
Disney Is Entering The Streaming Service Game
A Closer Look Into The Lion King Makeup Collection
What It's Really Like To Be A Disney Princess
2 of 17

via GIPHY

16. Wall-E



Thanks to Wall-E and EVE, we learn robot love isn't all ones and zeroes, it can have a lot of heart, too. So when EVE (Elissa Knight) saves Wall-E (Ben Burtt) by rebooting him, only to realize he doesn't remember her, you can't help but get verklempt. Wall-E's lifeless stare as EVE tries to reconnect with him is straight-up brutal. Luckily, this Pixar classic ends with the two droids holding hands once again. But even when you know Wall-E's happy ending, this one still stings.
Advertisement
3 of 17

via GIPHY

15. Wreck-It Ralph



As you watch the 2012 Pixar film, it's easy to forget that Ralph (John C. Reilly) is actually the villain. After all the one time antagonist of the arcade game Fix-It Felix is now looking for redemption. That's why it's so heartbreaking to watch Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) remind Ralph, after he smashes her candy car, that despite any progress he's made he's still a bad guy. The question at the heart of this kid's movie is whether anyone can ever really change. Can we all become the hero even if we didn't start out as one? And watching Ralph backtrack in this moment is a teary reminder that change is never easy and neither is being a hero.
4 of 17

via GIPHY

14. The Princess and the Frog



Ray, Tatiana's trusted Cajun firefly, is the one who helps her realize that it's voodoo that has turned her into a frog. However, before he can become the true hero of this story, his life is cut tragically short by Dr. Facilier's foot. That squishing sound as he steps on Ray is the definition of evil. It's why even though Ray gets a fond farewell that helps him reunite with his true love, we're still not over this.
5 of 17

via GIPHY

13. Cinderella



Just when it appears as if Cinderella's going to catch a break, thanks in large part to her very talented animal seamstresses, her stepsisters go wild. They violently rip her pink ball gown to shreds as her evil stepmother looks on with an even eviler grin. All these years later, it's still hard to wipe that image of poor Cinderella crying her eyes out from one's mind. Of course, she gets the last laugh and her Prince Charming, but it's still a rough watch.
6 of 17

via GIPHY

12. The Fox and the Hound



This oldie is filled with soul-crushing moments that might be hard to watch for anyone who can't handle the thought of something bad happening to a good dog (or fox). Seriously, Buzzfeed labeled this one "the most tragic Disney film ever made" and anyone could see why. From Widow Tweed abandoning poor ol' Tod in the woods (even if it is for the fox's own good) to his one-time dog best friend Copper nearly dying to save him to the two ultimately breaking their BFF-bond in the end, made only worse by the fact that the movie ends with them reminding you of the earlier pact they made to "always be friends forever," this film is for those with an unlimited tissue budget. Seriously, stock up before even thinking of pressing play.
7 of 17

via GIPHY

11. Lady and the Tramp



For most, this is the movie where two star-crossed doggos share a romantic spaghetti and meatballs kiss, but it's really about strays who are just trying to survive. Throughout, there are disheartening nods to the fact that these dogs in the pound are being put down. But the saddest moment is when Trusty, the bloodhound who didn't really lose his sense of smell, is hit by the dog catcher's cart as he tries to save Tramp. Just try not to get choked up by the guttural howls coming from his Scottish terrier buddy, Jock, as he looks at his lifeless friend stuck in the wheel. Honestly, even after it's revealed that Trusty survived, it's hard to un-hear the sound of Jock's heartache.
Advertisement
8 of 17

via GIPHY

10. Finding Nemo



This one starts with a good cry, thanks to the opening sequence in which a more carefree Marlin (Albert Brooks) loses his wife and their eggs to a barracuda. It also painfully sets up why Marlin is so incredibly protective over his only surviving egg, Nemo.
9 of 17

via GIPHY

9. The Hunchback of Notre Dame



Honestly, it's hard to get through most of Hunchback without blubbering, but the moment in which Quasimodo is crowned the "King of Fools," is by far the most devastating. Shortly after earning the horrible title, things go from bad to worse after the townsmen start throwing produce at him. They tie him up and treat him like an animal, which his master, Frollo, thinks is a "lesson" he needs to learn. We'll just call it what it really is: straight-up abuse that goes way too far for a Disney movie.
10 of 17

via GIPHY

8. Toy Story 2



The story of Jessie (Joan Cusack), an abandoned toy who's been stuck in box waiting to complete the Woody's Roundup set, is a tearjerker. What makes it even more emotional is Sarah McLachlan's song "When She Loved Me," which offers the blow-by-heartbreaking-blow of how Jessie lost her little girl Emily to puberty. That final shot of Jessie watching as Emily drives away, having left her for donation, is a tragedy only made worse by knowing that we've all been an Emily.
11 of 17

via GIPHY

7. Inside Out



Is there anything more tragic than Bing Bong, Riley's imaginary friend who liked to play until the day she didn't need him anymore? When Joy (Amy Poehler) finds Bing Bong, she gives him hope that Riley will call on him again. In fact, Joy's willing to help them reconnect, if he's willing to help her get back to the control center. It's why it's so depressing to watch Bing Bong (Richard Kind) sacrifice himself so that Joy can make it back to her. That final realization that he is nothing but (literal) dead weight and to help Riley he needs to let go. We're already crying just thinking about the cat-elephant-dolphin hybrid shouting "Take her to the moon for me" as he fades away – just like Riley's memory of him.
12 of 17

via GIPHY

6. Coco



Anytime you hear “Remember Me,” be prepared to tear up. But be prepared for endless waterworks when Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) tries to help Coco (Ana Ofelia Murguía) remember her father, Hector, by playing the song on his guitar. You'll be tearing up the second Miguel starts singing and be in full-on convulsions by the time Coco joins in. They're happy tears, obvi, but tears nonetheless.
Advertisement
13 of 17

via GIPHY

5. Toy Story 3



Everyone knows the third Toy Story film, which looks at what happens to Woody, Buzz, and the rest of toys when Andy goes off to college, is sad, but the saddest moment in the movie? Well, that's still very much up for debate. Is it when all the toys hold hands in the incinerator, all too aware of their fiery fate? Or, when Andy has one last playtime with Woody before giving him up to Bonnie? Seriously, it's a real toss-up as to which garners more tears. Let's just be happy that didn't go with that much darker ending for Toy Story 3 or we might still be crying now.
14 of 17

via GIPHY

4. Dumbo



"Baby of mine, don't you cry," Dumbo's mom sings to her little one from behind bars. But how can we stop the waterworks when we know this is the last Dumbo will see of his mama, who's been unfairly deemed a "Mad Elephant" after trying to protect her son? Seriously, how? Asking for a friend whose eyes are still burning from watching this clip.
15 of 17

via GIPHY

3. Bambi



No matter how long ago you actually saw this movie, you already know that Bambi's mother dies. But hearing that final gunshot as she tries to get Bambi to safety is far more devastating than one can even imagine.
16 of 17

via GIPHY

2. Up



For those who walked into Up, thinking it was a fun story about an old man and his balloon house, think again. The first few minutes tell Carl and Ellie's love story, which includes some real daggers to the heart. First, you learn the two were unable to have a child, despite wanting one. And then you see that Ellie dies before they're able to take their trip to South America, which they were saving up for. That shot of Carl, alone at the funeral, just holding his single balloon will leave you wrecked before the movie even really starts.
17 of 17

via GIPHY

1. The Lion King



This big cat-filled take on Hamlet is a tough hang whether you're a little kid or a full grown adult. Watching Mufasa's face as he falls to his death, trampled by stampede, all because of his brother Scar's quest for power, is hard to stomach. But, that moment when Simba finds Mufasa and tries to wake him up will have you bawling like a little baby.
Advertisement

More from Movies