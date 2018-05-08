That might not sound like a good time at the movies, but it might explain why some of us might watch movies for the express purpose of crying about something happening in them. Derhally promises that crying during a movie is healing, and if anything it means we can connect with people and feel empathy with them, even if they're not real. I, for one, may not know what it's like to have to say goodbye to the love of my life as I sacrifice my life to save the world, but thanks to Captain America, I can feel an iota of that pain, and use it to unleash my emotions whenever I feel blocked.