The Female & Non-Binary TikTokers To Watch If You’re Deep In The Marvel Cinematic Universe

And much like everything these days, the fandom has also made quite the name for itself on TikTok — just check out the hashtag #Marveltok (which currently has 3.4 BILLION views) and you'll get sucked in by millions of videos. But given that the world of pop culture fandom, especially when it comes to comics, can be quite male-dominated, female and non-binary creators are leading the charge on TikTok.