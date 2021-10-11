The themes of the film are both timely and timeless, and the movie also manages to sneak in a charming romance in between the heavier scenes. But Promising Young Woman is more than just its relevant plot and stacked cast, which also includes Bo Burnham, Laverne Cox, Adam Brody, Chris Lowell, Alison Brie, and Max Greenfield. It also has a soundtrack that brings Cassie’s story to life all on its own.