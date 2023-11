In these moments, Fennell proves that while Saltburn can be shocking, it's not just for shock value. When it asks you to eat the rich , it's a call to dissect complex class dynamics. When it makes you squirm, it begs you to interrogate why you're simultaneously aroused. Brimming with profound reflections on power, class, sexuality and desire and easily the most shocking film of the year, Saltburn will sear itself into your mind from the very first viewing — and you'll want to let it stay.