From Pearls To Cardigans, Harry Styles Is Responsible For All Of Today’s Top Trends

Harry Styles is, as many have previously stated, a renaissance man. He sings, dances, and models. He acts with a range that spans wartime action flicks (Dunkirk), independent psychological thrillers (Don’t Worry Darling), and comedic animal impersonations (SNL). Over the last few years, he has also established himself as one of fashion’s most influential figures — with his Vogue cover, for which he wore a Gucci dress, and JW Anderson cardigan, that inspired a viral knitting challenge on TikTok, being just some of his sartorial highlights. Between his friendship with Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, his partnership with stylist Harry Lambert, and his wear-anything mentality, the Fine Line singer will surely go down in fashion history as one of this decade’s most prominent dressers.
Particularly over the last year, Styles has influenced a handful of trends. This includes, but is not limited to: pearl necklaces, bucket hats, and sweaters. The yellow bucket hat he wore in the “Golden” music video caused a 96% spike in demand for the headwear on fashion search engine Lyst, while his argyle sweater from the “Treat People With Kindness” video (which featured Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge, also in an argyle sweater) led to a 39% increase in search for similar pieces on the site. And that doesn’t even scratch the surface of Styles’ reach in the industry.
Ahead, all the trends Styles had a leading role in shaping.