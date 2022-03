‘Don’t Fall In Love With Your Ideas’: Advice From 4 Female Startup Founders

In her late teens and early twenties, Ikonn tried her hand at many things — waitressing, working as a nanny, and later working at a bank. Although she was still searching for the right fit, the one thing she did know was that she loved working with people, so she sought out customer service roles. While working at the bank, she met Alex, wmho would become her future business partner and the love of her life. The two connected on many levels, but most importantly, they both had the same vision for the lifestyle they wanted to have. They both wanted to escape the corporate life, have freedom and flexibility and the opportunity to travel the world.