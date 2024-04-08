I was at an amusement park with my friends and went on one particular ride a number of times as it was our favourite. The last time I was on the rollercoaster, I must have put my phone in my back pocket without realising because I went to grab it following the ride and it was no longer there. There was a group of kids on the ride with us and saw me freaking out and they ran over with my phone saying they caught it while we were on the ride. It must have flown out of my pocket and they grabbed it before it fell a number of feet to the concrete below. I was so grateful.