And this was the surprise – this new type of food guilt that would sweep in unannounced. Every woman knows the advice around food in pregnancy is questionable and extremely subject to change, but as soon as you’re pregnant it becomes very easy to vividly imagine how you might feel if something awful were to happen tomorrow, the day after you’d enjoyed a raw egg. I have never worried a huge amount about what I put in my body, but what does that mean now my body doesn’t belong to just me?