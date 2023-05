It was tolerable, though; I just moaned and kicked my legs about underneath the fleecy blanket on my sofa. What was less tolerable was this: I had no idea what I wanted to eat. In my pre- pregnancy life, rooting around in my brain and my crisper drawer for things I might like to eat was my number one hobby, my job and a defining part of who I was. But now I was pregnant, it had disappeared! I was so bereft that I didn’t fully believe it was ever coming back. I would scroll through Instagrams of people’s brunches, homemade pies and fancy sandwiches and think, Oh yeah, I remember when I was a person who enjoyed eating.