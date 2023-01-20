"I couldn't tell the difference at first with my nose, until about the middle of my second trimester when I started not being able to breathe very easy," she tells Refinery29 Australia. Gilligan had noticed some minor swelling in her nose, but put it down to being sick because it was winter at the time and pregnancy was affecting her immune system. "It kind of just got bigger and bigger, and it swelled along with my whole face," she says, which she puts down to this day to the extra blood her body was producing at the time, and the large number of blood vessels in her nose.