We all know that pregnancy puts people's bodies on the line, with drastic physical changes that can become their new normal long after their baby has left the womb. From swollen legs to deflated breasts, "baby bum" and blue sweat glands, there are a lot of external changes that can potentially occur. Yet the shock and horror that #pregnancynose has conjured is yet another insecurity for pregnant people to worry about when they're already being pushed to the edge, both physically and mentally. It's one thing to go through a change that's out of your control but another to have millions of people around the world express disgust at it, when it's already (incorrectly) drilled into people that weight fluctuations during this time are something to be concerned about.