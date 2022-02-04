Ultimately, this can drive people away from healthcare intervention altogether. Amber of Big Birthas said that she was made to feel her pregnancy was "doomed from the start" and was denied a birthing pool on the day despite being told she could have one. She decided to have a home birth the second time around. "A lot of us the second time around are saying, 'No, I'm not going to see the consultant. No, I'm not going to have the scans. No, I'm not going to take the glucose tolerance test,' and I think that's worrying too. Those checks and balances are in place to support us and protect us but when people aren't feeling supported and protected and only feeling got at, they start avoiding other professionals who are meant to be there to help them."