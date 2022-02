Ria is a 20-year-old expecting mum. She tells R29 that she will happily say she’s fat and had no shame about it until her first midwife appointment. "As she took my BMI she turned really rude towards me and said my weight was going to harm my baby because of how big I am and that I’d have to go through so much to make sure my pregnancy is safe for my baby." Ria cried for half an hour after that appointment. Since then no one else has been fazed by her weight, thanks to her healthy diet and regular supplements. She feels as if some midwives still look at larger women and "think we shouldn’t be mums because of how big we are and it’s just not a nice experience at all".