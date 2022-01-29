We had some women tell us that their weight dominated conversations to an extent that they were so convinced they wouldn't bring a baby home that they didn't put up a cot – that is how strongly they felt they were going to experience a bad outcome.
My mother-in-law constantly asks if I'm having twins due to my weight, how big I am and how I'm carrying the baby. It made me really self-conscious. I went through severe depression after losing my son and struggled to work out. Then the comments made it worse and triggered me even more.
I really felt that the impression that healthcare providers and others have of women who are living with obesity is, 'If you're stupid enough to get yourself in this position (this position being overweight), then what other information can you not be trusted with?'