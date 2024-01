Sorry, But These 7 Makeup Products Are A Scam

Peel-off lip tints do nothing more than help content creators to go viral, says Rose Gallagher , a makeup artist, columnist and beauty writer. “Every time I see one of these ridiculous tints on my TikTok FYP, it jolts me back into the real world and I stop scrolling,” she says. “No-one in a rush in the morning is going to benefit from a peel-off tint, especially when we have sophisticated, easy alternatives that will do the same job,” — all without the mess and possibly the risk of taking your skin off with it. Good lip tints exist without the peel-off aspect, and Gallagher recommends Givenchy Pink Irresistible, $59 . “In just one swipe, this lip balm stains the lips and flushes to a bespoke shade of rose based on your skin’s pH.” Interested in pH-changing lip balm? Also try Huda Beauty Glowish Super Jelly Lip Balm, $31 , or Tom Ford Soleil Lip Blush, $86