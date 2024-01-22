ADVERTISEMENT
Just Binged Boy Swallows Universe? These Are The Other Book-To-Screen Adaptations To Watch In 2024

Alexandra Koster
Last Updated 22January,2024, 6:52 am
In 2024, we're going to be glued to our screens. And honestly, it's for pretty good reasons. We'll watch Zendaya do her thing in Challengers. We're being gifted with the next iteration of George Miller's Mad Max saga in Furiosa (starring Anya Taylor-Joy). We're even getting another Beetlejuice movie.
But if you ask me, 2024 will be known as the year of the book-to-screen adaptation. Already, we've watched on as Aussie author Trent Dalton's story has been given the Netflix treatment for Boy Swallows Universe, which is set to be one of our favourite TV series of the year (and it's only January!). But rest assured — it's only just started.
This year, we have plenty of TV shows and movies based on novels to look forward to, from tense crime mysteries to gripping sci-fis, featuring heaps of cinema royalty.
Ahead, the book-to-screen adaptations that we're most excited for in 2024.
