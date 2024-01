The Best TV Shows Of 2024 That’ll Have Everyone Talking

Did you really think we’d get through this list without at least one show about a post-apocalyptic world full of creatures that want to kill the surviving humans? In 2024? No way. This year’s new dystopian future is brought to you by Fallout, the television adaptation of the popular video game franchise that takes place in the aftermath of a nuclear war where some survivors, known as Vault Dwellers, have only known underground bunkers. The show will follow Lucy (Ella Purnell, best known for playing Teen Jackie on Yellowjackets ), a young Vault Dweller who decides to leave her sheltered life and go above ground and live in the extremely dangerous remains of Los Angeles, which has been ravaged by mutant monsters and various other oddities of life post-nuclear fallout. The series will also star Walton Goggins as The Ghoul, Aaron Moten as Maximus and Kyle MacLachlan as Overseer Hank.