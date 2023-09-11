Season 6 of The Crown is just around the corner.
Throughout its five-season run, The Crown has proven to be one of the most popular shows on Netflix, and later this year, it will return for its sixth and final season.
In the lead-up to Season 6, there has been plenty of chatter online about whether The Crown will delve into the Harry and Meghan years, mirroring public sentiment by taking the thinly veiled critique of the monarchy to the next level. Though that has now been ruled out, and the season will explore the reign of the royal family in the late '90s and early '00s including Princess Diana's final days, the wedding between Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles, and the blossoming romance between Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Here's everything we know about The Crown Season 6, so far.
What will Season 6 of The Crown be about?
The final season of The Crown should pick up where we left off in Season 5, with Princess Diana heading on holiday to St Tropez by invitation of Mohamed Al-Fayed in 1997.
The series is set to cover the final days of the Princess's life, including the car accident that claimed her life, alongside the lives of her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, and their driver, Henri Paul.
A spokesperson for Netflix confirmed to Deadline that the actual moment of the crash won't be shown on screen.
“We’ve been dreading getting to this point. The countdown is two weeks and while we’re calmly carrying on, it’s fair to acknowledge that there’s a certain anxiety; a palpable sense of being slightly on edge. I mean, there’s bombshell sensitivity surrounding this one,” a source on the production told Deadline.
"It’s the run-up: the car leaving The Ritz after midnight with paparazzi in pursuit and then the aftermath with the British Ambassador to France swinging into action with the Foreign Office and then the subsequent constitutional aftermath."
According to Deadline, the series will then show Prince Charles (played by Dominic West) arriving on a royal flight to collect Diana’s body and accompanying it back home to London.
This month, Netflix posted a teaser confirming the season will also cover Prince Charles' wedding to Camilla Parker Bowles. In a social post, Netflix shared a snapshot of an invitation to the royal wedding, alongside the caption: "After six seasons, seven years and three casts, The Crown comes to an end later this year. Here’s a hint at what’s to come in our final season".
This season will also follow a young Prince William as he meets a young Kate Middleton at St Andrew's College in Scotland.
The series is expected to cover events up until 2005, so we will see the early days of their relationship play out on screen.
Claudia Harrison, who plays Princess Anne in Seasons 5 and 6, told Variety the wedding between Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles is the last scene the cast shot.
Who's starring in The Crown Season 6?
After a long casting process, Netflix has cast three newcomers to play the teenage and young adult versions of Prince William and Kate Middleton in Season 6.
16-year-old Rufus Kampa will play William at age 15, during the period when he is dealing with the aftermath of his mother's death. Ed McVey, 21, will then play the Prince in his late teens and early twenties.
Meg Bellamy, 19, will play Kate Middleton throughout the season.
Bellamy and Kampa reportedly scored the roles after they submitted self-taped videos in response to a social media casting call.
Elizabeth Debicki will reprise her role as Diana, Princess of Wales, in Season 6, having taken over from Emma Corrin in Season 5. Dominic West will also reprise the role of Prince Charles. He took over the role from Josh O'Connor in Season 5.
Imelda Staunton’s Queen Elizabeth II, Lesley Manville’s Princess Margaret and Jonathan Pryce’s Prince Philip will also return, alongside Olivia Williams’s Camilla Parker Bowles, Khalid Abdalla’s Dodi Fayed, Salim Daw’s Mohamed Al-Fayed, and Bertie Carvel and Lydia Leonard as Tony and Cherie Blair.
Has Netflix released any images from Season 6?
Yes! Netflix has released a few still images of Prince William (McVey) and Kate Middleton (Bellamy) on the set.
Is there a trailer for The Crown Season 6?
Netflix is yet to release a trailer for Season 6, but keep checking back here as we will add new information as it becomes available.
When can I watch The Crown Season 6?
In early September, Netflix posted a photo of an invitation to the royal wedding via social media, confirming that Season 6 will premiere later this year.
The streaming network is yet to announce a firm date, but it will most likely be around November or December 2023.