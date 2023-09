In the lead-up to Season 6, there has been plenty of chatter online about whether The Crown will delve into the Harry and Meghan years, mirroring public sentiment by taking the thinly veiled critique of the monarchy to the next level. Though that has now been ruled out, and the season will explore the reign of the royal family in the late '90s and early '00s including Princess Diana's final days, the wedding between Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles, and the blossoming romance between Prince William and Kate Middleton.