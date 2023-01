Over the past few years, we've been repeatedly reminded of the kinds of narratives that Hollywood recognises as "award-worthy ," and we've made a point to divorce ourselves from the idea that stories that don't fit into those categories are somehow any less important; if they speak to us, if they move us, they matter. Period. But even as divested as we are, these Abbott Elementary wins are still worth celebrating. With Golden Globes attached to their names, Brunson, Williams and the other talented stars of this show will be able to grow exponentially in their careers. These wins mean bigger budgets, better TV slots, and more advertising for Abbott Elementary, which ultimately lend to more money and even more work opportunities outside of this show. So yes, award season may be terribly played out, but a win for our faves is a win for us all.