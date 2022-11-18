This Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Twist Is Dividing The Internet

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a hero’s journey mirroring its predecessor. This time, instead of watching a son reluctantly become king in the wake of losing his father, we’re watching a daughter step into her destiny and finally face her grief amidst losing her mother. T’Challa’s death broke Shuri. She lost her big brother while she was fighting to save him with the one thing she believes in more than anything: technology. When that doesn’t work, Shuri is untethered. She refuses to use her gifts to recreate the heart-shaped herb, a plant that grows in vibranium and when ingested, the recipient becomes the Black Panther. She’s too busy blaming herself for the brother’s death to realise that she’s the only one who can save her people. She’s able to sit in this ignorance, to get comfortable in her grief, because Queen Ramonda is there to lead Wakanda. Queen Ramonda is still there to mother the entire kingdom so that Shuri doesn’t have to grow up. She had to die so that Shuri would be pushed to take her rightful place as the Black Panther and the leader of Wakanda — whether that’s going to be a short-lived title or not (the end teased a M’Baku reign, and Winston Duke’s thighs are ready to lead!).