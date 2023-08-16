ADVERTISEMENT
In a world of superheroes, how do you stand out from the rest? If you’re a member of Vought International’s the Seven you just try not to be a jerk. However, that’s easier said than done and as the last season of Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys comes to an end, we’re once again reminded that just because you have superpowers doesn’t mean you’re using them for good.
We dive right back into the action with the all-powerful Seven, a group of seven superheroes who are the face of Vought International and trying to get Compound V (what gave them superpowers in the first place) off the ground. And even though they’ve all taken a douse, or two (or 10), of Compound V, they’ve all got different powers and abilities that are frequently put to the test.
If you thought trying to keep track of the ever-growing and changing roster for the Avengers and Justice League was too much to handle, don’t worry, because the superhero Seven aren’t that far off from a lot of characters you already know and love. But, there are new faces and new powers, and if you need a refresher on who’s who, and who can do what, here’s what you need to know about everyone’s powers.