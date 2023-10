Can Love Is Blind Survive Its Season 5 Drama? (Do We Even Want It To?)

In the days prior to the surprisingly boring season 5 reunion, which dropped on October 15, new details about what we didn’t get to see on this season began to emerge across the internet. Fans turned into supersleuths , turning to Houston public records to see who was still married before taking the results of their investigation to TikTok and Twitter. Podcasters and YouTubers connected with some of the castmates who didn’t get as much airtime, revealing a slew of convoluted relationships that should’ve made the cut. We only got glimpses of them respectively, but Renee Poche and Carter Wall were another Love is Blind couple with a complicated love story — we just didn’t get to see it because production completely cut their relationship from the show. Miriam Amah almost got engaged to someone in the pods, but was unceremoniously dumped on proposal day. And, as if he knew that the world was waiting for him to speak up, Uche Okoroha made sure to explain himself to everyone but the main person who was hurt by his actions. (In one podcast appearance, Uche claimed to have hard “evidence” that Lydia Gonzalez knew that he was going on the show, and has since taken to Instagram to refute claims that things ultimately didn’t work out with Aaliyah Cosby because he doesn’t date Black women.) Through this untelevised tea, we learned that season 5 of Love is Blind was more of a nightmare than a dream come true for many of the show’s hopefuls.