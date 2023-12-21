In Defence Of ‘Chick Lit’

But unlike real life, these complex stories are always characterised by a beginning, a middle, often a third-act drama, and eventually, a happy ending. It’s my belief that the reason so many of us find comfort in these books isn’t that they refuse to tackle life’s many curveballs, but because they do. They show us realistic characters navigating real-world situations and prove that, like them, we are strong enough to face our issues head on. Through these stories, we learn that life can still go on after a life-altering event and, hopefully, someday, we can have our own happy ending.