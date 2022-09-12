Everything We Know About Love Triangle — The New Dating Show From The Producers Of MAFS

From The Bachelor to Love Island and of course, Married At First Sight, there is a plethora of dating shows to watch these days. But none are quite like Love Triangle, which is Stan's newest offering of escapism and romance.
The eight-part series is actually created by the producers of some of the biggest reality TV shows like MasterChef, Survivor, The Voice and wait for it, MAFS! If that's not an indication of the drama we can expect to shamelessly tune in to, then what is?
How Does Love Triangle Work?
While physical traits and appearance still often play a part in dating, Love Triangle flips this concept on its head by challenging a group of singles to find their special person based on a deeper connection with no idea of what they actually look like.
Contestants will be able to text and even go old school by calling their potential matches, but along with viewers, they won’t discover what the other looks like until they make their choice, and go on their first blind date.
After the first dates, the drama well and truly begins as the new couples move in together for "a highly unpredictable and explosive relationship journey filled with love, heartbreak and a mind-blowing twist that will rock the couples to their core."
Love Triangle premieres on Stan on Thursday, October 6 with the first two episodes. New episodes will follow every Thursday weekly.
Who Are The Producers Behind Love Triangle?
The masterminds behind the creation of Love Triangle are Endemol Shine Australia Director of Content Tara McWilliams (Married At First Sight), Executive Producer Keely Sonntag (MasterChef Australia, Australian Survivor) and 9Network Executive Producer John Walsh (Married at First Sight, The Voice).
"We are incredibly proud to produce the addictive new relationship series, Love Triangle, for Stan," says Endemol Shine Australia Chief Executive Officer Peter Newman.
"Tackling the difficulties of modern dating, the series features incredible characters on the journey to find long-lasting love but with a mind-blowing mid-season twist. All we can say is, remember that a triangle has three sides!"
Remember to keep checking back here as we continue updating the behind-the-scenes details about the 2022 season of Love Triangle.