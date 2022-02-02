‘Yellow Fever Is A Thing’: Married At First Sight’s Selina Chhaur On Racism, Asian Fetishisation & Her Parents’ Expectations
From being bullied as one of the few Asian students at her school, to struggling to meet her family's expectations, Selina Chhaur knows how significantly her cultural background has impacted her life thus far.
Now at 33, the hairdresser has made one of the most pivotal decisions of her life, choosing to put romance into the hands of three experts on Married At First Sight (MAFS). Dating can be challenging at the best of times, and Chhaur acknowledges the impact that being an Asian woman can have on finding a relationship when offensive stereotypes come into play.
The daughter of Cambodian and Chinese immigrants shares that she's been subject to Asian fetishisation in the past, where she's been approached by men who have "yellow fever".
Yellow fever here is a term referring to non-Asian people’s explicit sexual preference and desire for Asians, often describing white men's fetishes for Asian women. It infers offensive stereotypes such as Asian women being subservient and hyper-sexual and not viewed as ordinary citizens.
"It's so cringe. Yellow fever should not be a thing," Chhaur tells Refinery29 Australia. "Sadly, it is a thing and a lot of my ex-partners [who were European or Caucasian], even though they wouldn't use that term, if you look at their past record of their exes, they were all Asian."
Chhaur says that the stereotype of all Asian women being obedient is extremely problematic and one that men have assumed of her in the past.
"I think there's this thing of Asian women being submissive and really subdued and not really having much of an opinion," she says.
"I know guys who go for Asian women because they think they're like that. But then they bump into someone like me and they're like, 'Holy shit!' [Because] I've got opinions."
The stereotyping of Asian people in the media over the years hasn't helped either. Chhaur recalls growing up watching actor Lucy Liu on the big screen. "To me, she was still quite sexualised, especially with Charlie's Angels," she reflects. She also refers to Ken Jeong's character, Mr Chow in The Hangover, as an example, which has been argued to be a "caricature" of Asian people.
Going onto a show like MAFS has been a daring leap of faith for Chhaur, especially because she has received limited support from her parents. She shares that the dynamic between them has sometimes been challenging. While they expected her to pursue a traditional, 'professional' career, she left school at the end of year 10 to become a hairdresser.
"Growing up they expected that I had to go to school, get a degree, go to uni and become a doctor or a lawyer. And I went completely against that," she says.
Chhaur's father came to Australia as an orphan and her mother as a refugee in the 1970s during the Khmer Rouge regime. Like many immigrant families, they worked hard to build a future for their children – a life they didn't have back home. Chhaur faced a battle that many second-generation Asian Australians do as she felt caught between two cultures, and choosing between submitting to parental pressure versus pursuing her own dreams.
"I'm the black sheep of the family," she says. "I've never done anything the traditional way but I respect my culture and I'm very proud of my culture."
When Chhaur first told her mum about her plans to go into hairdressing, she says her reaction was one of disgust.
"She was like, 'We sacrificed all of this for you to go and sweep hair'. Like they just couldn't wrap their head around that. They were so taken aback and obviously very disappointed."
But Chhaur still followed her heart. "I just basically have the attitude that if someone tells me no, I'm going to prove them wrong."
While she's thrived in her career for over a decade, the long hours and commitment to the job have meant that Chhaur's love life has seemingly taken a back seat.
"The reason I did Married at First Sight was because I just realised I'm 33 now and I've spent half my life – I've literally been doing this since I was like 16 — trying to prove a point to my parents that they're never going to get.
"And because I did sacrifice a lot of my time drowning myself into work, it did affect my social life and my dating."
Growing up in Australia wasn't any easier for Chhaur when she wasn't at home. Being one of the few non-white kids at school, she remembers being bullied by other students.
"They [said] things like, 'You're not one of us so you can't sit with us.' At the time, it was always so hard not understanding why they don't like me, why they don't want to be my friends," she says.
Throughout primary and high school she had "one or two" friends before making some more meaningful connections once she started working. She says that one of the best aspects of working as a hairdresser is connecting with clients because of her "joy in making other people happy".
"Because of what I went through as a child and all the bullying and being left out all the time, I just made it my life's mission to never make anyone feel that way with my own actions and words."
Now is Chhaur's time to find someone who can give her the joy she so graciously gives others, and a lot more.
Married At First Sight airs Sunday to Thursday at 7:30pm on Channel 9 and 9Now.