What particularly caught my attention was Frazer lashing out at Calarco because of the way she naturally speaks, something Italian Australian Calarco said she's been criticised for her "entire life". As a woman from an immigrant family with friends from Mediterranean backgrounds, it reminded me of times I've heard such friends be mocked, criticised or viewed as the 'angry woman' because of the way they speak — whether it be when asserting themselves or merely having a friendly chit chat.