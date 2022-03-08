As I mentioned earlier, there were various layers to last night's MAFS argument. There were other catty comments and inexcusable violence that also contributed to the toxic nature of the night. But as a WOC I wanted to draw attention to this particular aspect of the episode and the way it's been perceived by many of us from immigrant families. Just like our voices are so often asked to be altered or silenced, so is intersectional-led commentary on important moments in pop culture. And for a show that attracts over 1 million viewers every night, it's time people listen to us and accept our tones for what they are.