For all the non-immigrants judging Dom, many of us have dealt with the same situation where we are told are voices are annoying,loud or different in a bad. It’s a micro aggression we often deal with so try to put yourself in doms shoes #MAFSAU— *✭ Valentina (TV)🧣✭˚ (@alltootae) March 7, 2022
ever been told their voice is too loud, or too aggressive when it is literally the way we were raised to speak and how we’ve always spoken. there is a definite difference between their accents and if you don’t think that means anything, you have got it so twisted. #MAFSAustralia— aMy (@am3thystl0v3r) March 7, 2022
We’ve had to quieten down our voices because we were told we’re too loud. We’ve had to shrink ourselves so we don’t stand out as been different. I literally stopped speaking my native language because hwyte asshole kids teased so bad— justhere4 (@indie_vidualist) March 7, 2022
excellent point! This plays out in the workplace as well, where your voice tone and honesty is seen as aggression by Anglos; hence the massive imbalance in senior management and executive roles with regards to non Anglo background representation.— Moris G (@MorisG6) March 7, 2022