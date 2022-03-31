Channel 10 has confirmed The Bachelorette will be returning to our screens for the eighth year in a row, and while the reality show's 2022 season is still some time away, speculation is rife as to who the next bachelorette could be.
In the past we've seen former Bachelor contestants like Brooke Blurton, Sam Frost, Ali Oetjen and Elly Miles return to the dating show franchise for a second chance at love.
We've also seen established media personalities like Sophie Monk and Gogglebox's Angie Kent give it a go. The Bachelorette also launched the high-profile career of Georgia Love, who was relatively unknown to the public before looking for love on TV in 2016.
From reality stars to influencers and other media personalities, here are some of the names that have been thrown around when it comes to who the next bachelorette might be, along with some of our own guesses.
Ella Ding
Ella Ding has been a fan favourite on Married At First Sight this year, commended by many viewers for being the ultimate supportive best friend to Domenica Calarco. Fans have said she's worthy of finding true love after Mitch Eynaud's savage rejection of her at the final vows ceremony.
A change.org petition has kicked off to make Ding the next bachelorette and has already attracted 1,367 signatures at the time of publication.
Whether Ding can actually score the gig is another question because if past years are anything to go by, MAFS contestants often have contractual restrictions limiting their ability to appear on a rival network's television show within 12 months of filming.
Maria Thattil
There's been plenty of speculation that Maria Thattil might be the one handing out the roses when The Bachelorette returns this year. The former Miss Universe Australia came out as bisexual when she appeared on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! earlier this year.
Her reality TV stint means she already has an established connection with Channel 10, and in January she revealed she'd be open to considering the opportunity if it came along.
"I have seen the rumours and I’m flattered," Thattil told Herald Sun. "What I’ve seen is that public sentiment has been really sweet and supportive and I hoped so being my first TV show. I’m happy people want to see me happy and in love.
“If the stars aligned and the opportunity was there then it would be great. I’m a big believer in natural order and I knew I was meant to be in there [the jungle] challenging myself.”
Meanwhile, an alleged insider also revealed network execs had their eye on Thattil for the gig.
"Maria is the perfect Bachelorette. She has proven very popular after featuring on I'm A Celeb," the source told The Daily Telegraph. "She is well-spoken and offers a lot."
Despite her connection with Channel 10, Thattil recently announced on her Instagram account that she will be appearing as a regular panellist on Channel 9's Today Show every second week to discuss news and pop culture topics. Could there be a potential conflict of interest? Well, every talent contract is different so we'll just have to wait and see.
Rebel Wilson
It's been a year since Rebel Wilson split from American businessman Jacob Busch and according to Herald Sun, she's been one of the names "floated in talks" for the next Bachelorette season.
In May last year, Wilson said she was ready to start dating again after the break-up in February.
"It's been a respectable amount of time, you know, after a breakup. You have respect for the person you've broken up with, so now, yeah, out there looking," she told Extra.
Wilson is currently overseas and has been busy during Hollywood's awards season. After hosting the BAFTAs earlier this month, she joined A-listers at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party over the weekend.
With her waterfront Sydney home now on the market, we're unsure if the London-based star would make a return home for reality TV any time soon. Perhaps luxe accommodation at the bachie mansion could sway her?
Tina Provis
Another familiar face who's no stranger to looking for romance on the small screen is Tina Provis, winner of the 2021 season of Love Island Australia.
Unfortunately, she and Love Island beau Mitch Hibberd split in February this year, which means she is single and could be ready to find love again.
Following the break-up, Provis said she was initially "shocked" about the split but there were some factors that had put a strain on the pair's relationship over time.
"In hindsight, I think for me looking back over the last month I can now see little things that I didn't think were really issues at the time," she told Abbie Chatfield on the Hit Network's Hot Nights with Abbie radio show. "But I look back and I guess I saw some small signs that it wasn't how it was maybe eight weeks back.
"It wasn't a pleasant conversation and we were both very upset and emotional... there was a lot of emotion in it so it was hard to figure out what we were doing."
Renee Barrett
Brooke Blurton made history as the first Indigenous woman to be The Bachelorette in Australia last year, but a previous report from the So Dramatic! podcast claimed fellow Barrett was initially in talks for the gig before Blurton was chosen.
The Larrakia woman appeared on The Bachelor in 2019 before going on Bachelor In Paradise in 2020 — the year she said the series needed more diversity.
“I am hoping that the public really gets behind having a beautiful, strong, intelligent Indigenous women as their next bachelorette for 2021," she told told HuffPost Australia at the time.
Barrett's Instagram account shows no signs she is in a relationship at the moment... just saying!
The Bachelorette will air on Channel 10 later this year, but not before The Bachelor, plus MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites premiering on Easter Monday, April 18.