The Best Red Carpet Looks From The BAFTAs

On Sunday the year’s biggest stars — from House of Gucci's Lady Gaga to Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley — came out for the 2022 BAFTA Awards. As to be expected, nominees, presenters and guests provided a feast for our eyes with their dreamy red carpet looks.
Taking place at London’s Royal Albert Hall, it was clear once the red carpet began filling that ~drama~ was the name of the game... Fitting, right? Normal People’s Daisy Edgar-Jones dazzled in a fringed, tulle-backed gown, while West Side Story’s Ariana DeBose went for a daring thigh-high slit and her co-star Rachel Zegler stunned in a bright blue corseted gown.
Here are our picks for best-dressed looks from the BAFTA red carpet.