How Lady Gaga Became Patrizia Reggiani For House Of Gucci

Using cosmetics in the same way that women during the era, such as taking an all-over rouge and using it as both blush and eyeshadow, was something that helped the makeup feel more authentic. “We wanted to be true to the way that they did makeup in those times, so I used a lot of gel kohl liner for the early '80s, because Patrizia had more of a smudged makeup look. I’d use gel kohl and smudge it in with a brush and into the crease so it looked real and a little bit messy, like she had been living in it all day,” says Tanno. However, it was difficult to find modern versions of certain cosmetics that they wanted to use, which is where Gaga’s own cosmetics brand, Haus Laboratories , came in. The recently released Casa Gaga makeup collection, which Gaga has described as “a love letter to Italy,” was used all throughout the film, and served as the missing piece to the vintage formulas they needed. “We did use all of the new collection, especially in those earlier time periods,” says Tanno. “The formulas were so specific so it was good that we developed it, especially the highlighter. If you look in the '70s and '80s, there was this fine glitter, almost like a glaze, that was hard to find in current products because everything has such a large, chunky pearl.”