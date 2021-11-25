How Lady Gaga Became Patrizia Reggiani For House Of Gucci

Like Tanno with the makeup, it was important for Aspiras to use hair tools and techniques that were authentic to the era. “One thing I really wanted to make sure to come across is that we really stayed true to the time. A lot of the tools and techniques that I used for doing the hair were about styling, perming, using mousse and cans and cans of hairspray, because it was the ‘80s — all the techniques and all the products were at that time,” explains Aspiras. “We did a lot of wet sets, which is an old salon technique where we set the hair wet, and leave it under a dryer for 45 minutes and then backcomb it. Those were the things that women did then.” Doing House of Gucci was also a passion project for Aspiras; his mother, Suzie, who was herself a hairdresser, passed away six months before filming began. “For me, this was my love letter to my mother. I had to work through the grief, but this was something that she probably wanted me to go through, and to push on and remind myself that I love what I do,” he says. “Almost every hairstyle in the movie is kind of like an ode to my mom's old hairstyle.”