Bruhhhh after all of Dom’s flaws and controversy that Jack has accepted, and after being so supportive of all her needs and choices (many which a lot of husbands wouldn’t be okay with), she’s gonna question him as a long-term partner. That sucks for him, man. #MAFSAU #mafs— Concentraooo (@Concentrao7) March 27, 2022
Domenica has been with Jack longer than she was previously married and her context is giving her pause and that’s understandable and she presented those doubts in the most respectful way and I can’t be mad at her for it but my heart is BREAKING #MAFSAU— Not Leah #dropbrooks (@notnotleah) March 27, 2022
You have to remember Dom and Jack have only been together 6 weeks. It feels like a lifetime but her answer does at least make final vows a little less predictable (although we know they’re together) 💖 Honesty isn’t always pleasant but it’s right. #MAFSAU— •.¸¸♡ ﹩∀ღღ¥ •.¸¸♡ (@SwinginOnAStarr) March 27, 2022
I guess this only shows us further just how truly honest and genuine honest Dom is. I still think Jack has a chance. #MAFSAU #MAFS— Megamix Central (@Megamix_Central) March 27, 2022
Dom and Jack are still the most legit couple here. They're not perfect, but they're honest. And that's more admirable than the fake bullshit these other ones are putting out. #MAFSAU— Dat Dragons Dude (@dragonsfan1988) March 27, 2022
If Dom & Jack are still together that’s wonderful. If not, that’s sad, but it doesn’t mean either of them weren’t genuine or looking for love. Sometimes people just break up.#MAFSAU— Joel Wrex (@joelston1) March 27, 2022