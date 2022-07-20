If there was ever a way to test whether opposites attract on reality TV, Beauty And The Geek would be the answer. The heartwarming show is back in 2022 with 10 new beauties and 10 new geeks who get paired up and allow worlds to collide, leading to self-discovery and stepping out of comfort zones.
Expect the geeks to get their famous jaw-dropping makeovers, but also a new twist this year a life-swap challenge that will see the couples swapping lives for a day.
Here is everything we know about this year's season of Beauty And The Geek.
Who Is The Host?
Sophie Monk is taking on the hosting job once again after previously hosting the show last year. In the past she's hosted rival dating show, Love Island Australia, and was also The Bachelorette herself back in 2017.
"This is like no other show I’ve ever seen, and I love being a part of it. Not only does it make you laugh your arse off, it will also make you cry," says Monk.
"Australia is going to fall in love with our new beauties and geeks, who are the most adorable people in the world. And trust me, there are some major sparks flying around this season. It will be the sweetest thing you’ll ever see."
Who Is In The Cast?
The 10 beauties and 10 geeks comes all walks of life including beauties who are dancers, hairdressers and a professional mermaid (yes, you read that correctly), and geeks including a trainspotter, a Harry Potter super fan, a martial arts ninja and a crypto trader.
Episode three determined the final pairings which are:
Tara and Michael
A professional entertainer and mermaid performer, Tara is also studying law and wants to prove there's more than meets the eye.
"I think the beauties are smart, fun, bubbly, positive people, and I want to show they can be taken seriously for their intellect and personalities while still caring about their appearance," she says.
Michael is also a children's party entertainer like Tara, and also counts part-time crypto trader, and confessed "full-time geek" to his resume.
While he's been in a few relationships, he still finds dating very nerve-racking.
"I try and remember to breathe and relax," says the 25-year-old from NSW.
"I think I have put on a mask in front of girls to hide the nerves and anxiety behind a big smile and the jokes, but I’m always overthinking what I’m saying to a girl."
Karly and Aaron
Having been a hairdresser since she was 16, Karly loves her job but says she has another job to do while on BATG.
"I've had quite a lot of life experience and I have a lot of good vibes to spread. I love helping people wherever I can, and if I can bring confidence out in a geek, then that’s my job done," says the 28-year-old from Western Australia.
Aaron has already fulfilled his childhood dream of becoming a train driver, and his fascination of trains is strong enough to stop him in his tracks.
Speaking of his ideal date, the 30-year-old says, "It would be good to set up a picnic by the water and watch the trains go by."
Emily and Jason
Angelique and Sam
Tegan and Anthony
Daniella and Nate
Aimee and Jayden
Bri and Christopher
Heidi and Mike
Sophie and Alexander
What Is The Air Date?
Beauty And The Geek premiered on Sunday, July 17 at 7pm. It airs on Sundays at 7pm and continues Monday and Tuesday at 7:30pm on Nine and 9Now. The network has kicked off BATG's premiere ahead of rival Channel 7's upcoming My Kitchen Rules and Channel 10's The Masked Singer.
What Is The Prize?
The winners of Beauty And The Geek are determined by votes made by the other cast members. Ultimately, the couple with the most votes at the end will win the $100,000 money prize.