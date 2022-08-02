Here’s Everything We Know About The Beauty And The Geek Finale

After three jam-packed weeks of laughs and love, we are almost at the end of the 2022 season of Beauty and the Geek.
This year, 10 new beauties and 10 new geeks signed up to the show to teach one another about their different worlds and develop their confidence in the process.
From couples falling in love to the epic geek makeovers, this season has delivered the heartwarming escapist TV we all need right now. As we count down to the end, here's everything we know about the BATG finale.
When is the Beauty And The Geek finale?
Hosted by former Bachelorette Sophie Monk, the Beauty and the Geek 2022 finale is on Wednesday, August 3 at 7:30pm on Channel 9 and 9Now.
Advertisement
What is the finale prize?
The winners of Beauty and the Geek are determined by votes made by the other cast members. Ultimately, the couple with the most votes at the end will win the $100,000 money prize.
Who wins Beauty And The Geek?
There are three couples remaining in the competition that have a chance at taking out the winning title. They are Bri and Christopher, Tegan and Anthony, Karly and Aaron. Unfortunately Tara and Michael were eliminated the night before the finale.