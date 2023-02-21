‘Sexist Double Standard’?: Has The MAFS Cheating Drama Villainised Claire & Let Adam Off The Hook?

After weeks of speculation, the cheating drama on Married At First Sight unfolded last night. Claire Nomarhas admitted to husband Jesse Burford that she and another groom, Adam Seed (who is married to Janelle Han), had kissed during a night out.
"I've broken your trust and that night that we all went out, Adam and I went outside and we kissed," she told Burford after much consideration, as Seed had told her to keep the secret to themselves.
Of course, the revelation has sparked plenty of reactions on social media, with many commenting on the ways Nomarhas and Seed have each been portrayed in this storyline. While both reality TV contestants cheated on their respective partners when they kissed on a night out, up until now, some have claimed we've only seen Nomarhas face the consequences after she chose to come clean.
"For you to kiss this guy after 30 minutes, that's just fucked, Claire," Burford told his wife. "I don't know what type of kiss you had with Adam, but I'm imagining it was more than we ever had in three weeks."
Some viewers questioned why Seed — or his wife Han for that matter — wasn't shown in the episode, and whether the editing of the footage unfairly villainises Nomarhas.
Yeah if you look closely you just missed the ever prevalent sexist double standard— WWJD (@sassandra_d) February 20, 2023
why is claire the only one so far getting shit in the edit…. adam is invisible and i’m not enjoying this… it takes two to tango . #mafsau— clover 🦷 (@skittlepiddla) February 20, 2023
Exactly! Too much editing focus on Claire. Where’s Adam’s remorse? #MAFSAU— Victoria Swan (@di_nesli) February 20, 2023
There really needs to be more focus on Adam. He was in a seemingly good relationship and did that. #MAFSAU— Georgia Duncan (@_georgiarae) February 20, 2023
Absolutely it takes two to tango.. Adam is equally guilty if not more— Smita Menon (@smita_menon) February 20, 2023
Only Nomarhas' perspective being shown so far has led to her behaviour and guilt being scrutinised far more than Seed's — on social media and by the press. During a radio interview on Nova FM's Fitzy & Wippa show this morning, Nomarhas was asked about the drunken kiss and whether it was her who "led Adam on" after she wouldn't confirm who leant in for the kiss first.
"Who kissed who?" radio hosts Ryan 'Fitzy' Fitzgerald and Michael 'Wippa' Wipfli asked the reality star.
"I think it was a mutual thing," she responded, but the hosts doubled down and repeated the question.
When Nomarhas didn't answer, Wippa quipped, "Someone's head moved in before the other head" and Fitzy added, "Claire, give us a name".
"Do I just blame Adam?" she replied, and then the hosts laughed. After Fitzy and Wippa asked her if Seed had suggested taking their kiss further and whether we'll see more drama on the show, their line of questioning intensified its scrutiny of her actions
"Are you flirtatious when you drink, Claire?" asked Fitzy.
"I'm flirtatious all the time, I think I'm confident, vivacious and bubbly," responded Nomarhas.
"So, did you lead Adam on?" Wippa then asked, to which Nomarhas replied, "I'm not some scarlet lady".
It makes you wonder whether the same questions would be levelled against Seed, if he were put under the same microscope as Nomarhas — though, of course, he hasn't been (though that could change).
Following last night's episode, new promos have shown Seed's wife, Han, crying in the hallway as she learns about her husband's unfaithfulness. With another MAFS dinner party and commitment ceremony just around the corner, here's hoping Seed is held just as accountable for his behaviour.
Married At First Sight airs Sunday to Wednesday at 7:30pm on Channel 9 and 9Now.