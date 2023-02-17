Which Married At First Sight 2023 Couples Are Still Together?

We're a few weeks into this season of Married At First Sight, and as much as we've loved the beautiful weddings and dramatic dinner parties, the biggest question on our minds is which couples are still together since filming for this season wrapped up.
As we know, some MAFS contestants manage to make their love last the distance, while for others, the romance is sadly short-lived. In true reality TV fashion, public sightings and on-screen squabbles can suggest likely outcomes of the social experiment. So, here we investigate the chances of the 10 MAFS couples still being together.
Alyssa & Duncan
Dating shows like MAFS always tease a fairytale romance each season, and Alyssa and Duncan's bond may just be it. Alyssa — who has been single for 12 months since her seven-year marriage ended — has been smitten by 36-year-old "Prince Charming" Duncan. He also seems to only have eyes for her, so there's a good chance they're still together.
The only major challenges we've seen Alyssa and Duncan face so far are Alyssa's reserved approach towards sex due to her Mormon upbringing. Having said that, she definitely embraced the challenges during Intimacy Week, so there's definitely progress and growth for the couple on that front.
Bronte & Harrison
Controversy is synonymous with Bronte and Harrison's love story on MAFS, and it all began in the first episode.
After their wedding, it was revealed that 32-year-old builder Harrison had apparently promised another woman on the outside that he would be with her after the reality show's filming wrapped. When Bronte confronted him, Harrison initially downplayed the claims, before admitting that he'd been speaking to several women just before going onto MAFS.
What was an initial physical spark at their nuptials hasn't been enough to keep the pair united, and they've been living in separate apartments on the show. However, the what we've seen of them on-screen recently has been them showing a more united front. When Harrison said he'd taken a woman's phone number during a night out but then deleted it, Bronte expressed no issue with it, saying she understands that other women would find her husband attractive and she trusts him to remain faithful to her.
There's a lot to process and this pair's drama could essentially make for a TV show of its own. Are Bronte and Harrison still together? There have been more arguments than tender moments, so the chances aren't looking great at the moment. But they could definitely prove us wrong!
Caitlin & Shannon
Relationships are rewarding but also demand effort, and that becomes harder when there's another person involved. It's been far from smooth sailing for Caitlin and Shannon, since Shannon admitted he still has feelings for his ex. He also told her he "thought she [Caitlin] was going to walk down the aisle and completely blow me away".
"For me, every day was like a different Shannon and I didn't know what Shannon I was going to get on that day," Caitlin reflected in an interview with 9Entertainment this week.
"I was just blindsided. I don't think you ever expect anybody to talk to you in that way or say those things. He wasn't even treating me like a human being."
She also made some telling comments when giving advice to others navigating similar situations.
"If I could give any message to anyone who has gone through something similar, it would be that sometimes the things people say to you say more about them as a person than you," she said.
"Sometimes, it has absolutely nothing to do with you. Always try to love and respect yourself enough to remove people who treat you like that from your life."
Does this mean Caitlin and Shannon have called it quits? Only time will tell.
Claire & Jesse
Claire and Jesse have been one of the most talked about couples this season. The most recent drama has been surrounding cheating accusations when Jesse accused his TV wife of being more than just friends with another groom, Adam. Both Adam and Claire firmly denied the allegations.
Living in separate apartments has given them time to think about the future of their relationship, and it seems they have worked on resolving matters. In fact, a promo for the second commitment ceremony has shown Jesse claiming he "really likes" Claire. So, there's still hope that these reality stars will last beyond MAFS.
Janelle & Adam
Janelle and Adam are the picture-perfect couple, but we can't ignore a few hurdles they've had to face so far. From Janelle questioning Adam's financial stability to Adam revealing that he's cheated before, there have been many question marks surrounding the future of their romance. Plus, let's not forget those accusations Jesse made about Adam and Claire being an item behind his and Janelle's backs.
Before going into the show, Janelle had an additional layer of anxiety, telling Refinery29 Australia she feared her TV husband wouldn't like her because she's Asian. Adam, who has Jamaican West Indian heritage, hasn't had an issue with Han's background.
We have our fingers crossed for these two, but they haven't been spotted out and about since filming, so we'll have to wait and see how this story unfolds.
Lyndall & Cameron
Lyndall and Cameron have been branded fan favourites from the very start. The couple has navigated some serious conversations, including Lyndall opening up about having cystic fibrosis, and they've also bonded over their similar values.
However, we've recently seen some cracks in their relationship. In episode 12, Lyndall expressed her desire to raise an issue at the weekly dinner party. She had seen co-star Shannon Adams out on the weekend with another woman, and wanted to alert his wife, Caitlin McConville. But Cameron was not keen for any drama on the night, fearing it would impact their relationship as well.
“I didn’t get married to every man and his dog here, I got married to you,” Cameron told Lyndall, to which she replied, “I’m friends with everyone here.”
Apart from this tiff, the pair are still looking very loved-up on-screen, and the only thing that could cast any doubt is unconfirmed speculation of Lyndall and co-star Josh getting close after filming ended.
Melinda & Layton
Melinda and Layton are a match made in heaven on paper, with their similar ambitions for success. While they got off to a rocky start, they revealed that they had smoothed over any issues and were going well at the first commitment ceremony.
Intimacy Week has probably been the most challenging for the pair so far, with biotech CEO Layton not taking one of the challenges — involving the couple staring into one another's eyes for five minutes — seriously.
Disappointed in Layton's lack of commitment to the challenge, Melinda said: "I don't feel like our relationship is a priority. I feel like if we stay how we are it's going to fizzle out because there's no substance there".
Here's hoping the couple can rebuild what they had throughout the social experiment.
Melissa & Josh
In the few weeks that their marriage has aired on screen, Melissa and Josh have gone through many ups and downs. While there have been expressions of love and compassion that have made for joyful on-screen moments, there's also been just as much drama and conflict that makes us wonder what the outcome of this experiment will be.
The couple hasn't quite seen eye-to-eye on sex during the show, and this has led to some heated arguments. While Melissa has emphasised the importance of intimacy in a relationship, Josh has withdrawn and claimed, "I'm just seen as a sex object here".
When Josh recently challenged Mel as to what other aspects there were to her personality besides a love of sex, she gave him an ultimatum, saying the relationship will "crash and burn" if "the sex doesn't keep up".
Of course, with the help of the experts, there could be a chance of these differences being resolved. How that possibility fits in with the aforementioned rumours of Josh and Lyndall sharing a romantic connection is yet to be seen. Watch this space.
Sandy & Dan
Despite them appearing to be one of the sweetest couples who belong together, photographic evidence indicates otherwise. Photos published on Daily Mail reveal that Dan has moved on with nurse Samantha Symes, who happened to be a guest at Dan and Sandy's MAFS wedding. Talk about a plot twist!
Tahnee & Ollie
Tahnee and Ollie were smitten by each other from the very first moment they laid eyes on one another, and it seems that spark is still going strong.
Photos recently published by Yahoo Lifestyle show the pair out and about in Sydney's beachside suburb, Bondi in early February, months after filming wrapped up. The pair were seen holding hands and sharing a kiss, and if that's not proof they're still together, we don't know what is.