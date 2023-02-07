Cheating Rumours & A ‘Secret Girlfriend’ — The Biggest Scandals On MAFS 2023

From swapping partners to throwing wine on one another, the contestants on Married At First Sight are known to create plenty of drama each season. And once again, the reality TV show has delivered more chaos on set, taking the drama to the next level like never before.
Whether it's been at the wedding, honeymoon or during their two months living together, some of the couples have already clashed or made huge decisions as they've entered new territory with a person they just met at the altar. While it can make for addictive or uncomfortable viewing, it wouldn't truly be reality TV without some incidents that raise eyebrows.
Advertisement
Here's a round-up of the somewhat 'scandalous' moments on Married At First Sight this year.
Harrison Boon Already Has A 'Girlfriend'
The drama involving Harrison Boon began in the very first episode. After his wedding to Bronte Schofield, it was revealed that the 32-year-old builder had apparently promised another woman on the outside that he would be with her after the reality show's filming wrapped.
When Schofield confronted him, Boon initially downplayed the claims, before admitting that he'd been speaking to several women just before going onto MAFS.
"I was seeing a number of girls before I came into this," he said. "I'm a single guy in Sydney and I didn't know if [I] was gonna last a week, a month, the entire experiment," he said. "But I'm not in a relationship with anyone. They're just people that I was seeing."
When Schofield said she'd heard there was one particular woman who was expecting him to be with her after the show, he admitted he'd "had a crush" on this woman "for a long time" but only got a chance to date her just before he went on MAFS.
"I told her that I was giving this 100% and it wouldn't be right for us to continue," he said.
While Boon had seemingly talked himself out of this pickle, it was brought up again at the first dinner party of the season. Co-star Melinda Willis told producers she thought "there's more to this story" and she doesn't trust him.
"Am I the only one seeing what the hell is going on?" she asked. "It's like Harrison has gone around and sprinkled some Harrison bullshit into every single drink. And everyone's drinking it like, 'Harrison's the man.'"
Advertisement
After Willis kept pressing for more answers at the dinner table, Boon finally admitted he hadn't given the other woman on the outside a clear indication that their relationship was over.
"I don't feel like I led her on, but I also don't feel like I gave that a solid no," he said.
Jesse Burdford Silences Claire Nomarhas
Episode 2 revealed some rather controlling and judgmental behaviour from groom Jesse Burford. In the episode, he told his new TV wife, Claire Nomarhas, to be quiet "a few times", leading her to second-guess herself and everything she says.
"Jesse actually shushed me a couple of times today, and I did not like being shushed," Nomarhas told producers. "We were in the airport, just getting a few things for our honeymoon, and maybe I laugh loud, maybe I'm a little bit loud when I speak, and he was like, 'Shush, use your indoor voice.' Like, one day in, if you're already shushing me, you're going to have a hard time ahead of you, buddy boy."
When Nomarhas tried to speak to her husband about this later and explain her enthusiasm and willingness to talk comes from wanting to learn more about her new husband, Burford shut her down and said he preferred to sit in silence.
"I don't want to be the needy girl that just always is wanting more," a teary Nomarhas asked producers. "It confuses me — am I literally asking for too much? Do I need to just shush?"
Advertisement
With the couple not seeing eye to eye, they ended up staying in separate rooms. Eventually, Nomarhas decided to visit her husband to see if they could smooth things over. However, Burford was far from willing to extend an olive branch himself.
"I don't chase girls," he told her. "I did consider coming to see you and every part of me was saying no way."
The couple then arrived at the first dinner party separately and barely spoke to one another.
Cheatings Rumours Between Adam Seed and Claire Nomarhas
In recent seasons, we've continually seen a 'cheating scandal' emerge, where contestants hook up with one another behind their actual TV husband or wife's back. A new preview for the show has already hinted that there could be suspicions about some of the cast's behaviour, with footage showing Claire Nomarhas enjoying a night out with co-stars Adam Seed (who's married to Janelle Han) and Duncan James (who's married to Alyssa Barmonde.
Popular reality TV podcast So Dramatic! only added fuel to the fire, claiming that a source has told them that Nomarhas and Seed have shared a kiss.
"They have a little snog behind their partners’ backs during a night out," one alleged insider told the podcast.
"A bunch of contestants went out drinking together at a pub and Claire and Adam went off to have a vape together and that’s when it happened."
Married At First Sight airs Sunday to Thursday at 7:30pm on Channel 9 and 9Now.