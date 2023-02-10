From Cast Curfews To Where The Weddings Are Filmed — All Your MAFS Questions Answered

Married At First Sight is always full of drama, where contestants get married after meeting one another at the altar for the first time.
As we watch contestants go on honeymoons, move in together and then attend dinner parties and commitment ceremonies, there are a lot of questions that still go unanswered about behind-the-scenes details that make it the addictive watch that it is.
But that mystery ends here. From where the weddings are actually filmed to who does the contestants' hair and makeup, we've rounded up the most frequently asked questions about MAFS and have the juicy answers right here.
Where is MAFS filmed?
According to Daily Mail Australia, the hen's night — which is the party where all the brides meet each other for the first time — was filmed at Centennial Park's $15 million The Crossways estate in Sydney.
Each year a warehouse in Sydney's Lilyfield is hired out for the feisty dinner parties and commitment ceremonies, while couples are provided with accommodation at the SKYE Suites in Sydney's CBD.
Where were the MAFS weddings filmed?
While the dinner parties and commitments ceremonies are filmed in one fixed spot, each couple has a gorgeous wedding in a different location. Here's where the contestants tied the knot in 2023:
Who dresses the MAFS contestants?
While The Bachelor contestants are often dressed by a wardrobe team for rose ceremonies, Married At First Sight cast members are left to their own devices when it comes to dressing for the dinner parties and commitment ceremonies.
Contestants Janelle Han explains that the cast send three outfit options to producers and wait for approval before the event.
"For commitment ceremonies and any of those sorts of events, we submit three photos and then they finalise the final one," she tells Refinery29 Australia. "That's because they don't want any outfit clashing."
Han reveals that everyone does their own hair and makeup on the show as well, and as a beauty influencer and former makeup trainer, she decided to do her own makeup for her wedding too.
How long does it take to film a MAFS episode?
While being on reality TV may sound like a fun ride to social media stardom, the contestants on MAFS have to put in some solid hours in front of the cameras.
Former contestant Melissa Lucarelli previously revealed that the majority of the day is spent on shooting, and couples have a curfew to follow.
"You were filmed about 16 hours a day, it was crazy," she said on the Reality TV & Me podcast. "If you weren't filming then you had to be in your apartment with your husband or wife by 8 o'clock, then there were hall monitors, there were people watching."
Are the MAFS weddings legal?
No, the MAFS weddings are not actually real and are just part of the fanfare for the cameras. They're designed to encourage the contestants to take the experiment seriously.
"They are not," a Nine spokesperson previously told Now To Love when asked if the MAFS weddings are real and legally binding. "In order to comply with the Australian Marriage Act (1961), which requires one month and one day notification, a marriage in law was not conducted," they explained.
"Each participant embarked on a commitment ceremony with a wedding celebrant with all due intention to commit fully to this union for the duration of the experiment. At the end of the experiment, they are given the option to continue with the relationship or go their separate ways."
Married At First Sight airs Sunday to Wednesday at 7:30pm on Channel 9 and 9Now.