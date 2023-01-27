Story from Relationships

What 150 First Dates Taught Me About Dating Burnout

Sara Radin
After breaking up with the person I thought was my person — he didn’t want kids but I realised I do — I threw myself back into the dating pool headfirst. I wasted no time at all, immediately going on two to three dates a week with most of the guys who were willing to go out with me. 
At times I swiped so much I lost the feeling in my fingers. The dates weren’t all bad. They were mostly so-so. Though there was that one guy who was still living with his ex-girlfriend. And another who didn’t believe in racism. A third trauma-dumped on me on the first date, telling me incredibly personal (and troubling) details of his upbringing.
Advertisement
Still, going on dates gave me a sense of purpose in a time when I felt purposeless. Desperate not to be alone, dating became my biggest hobby and singular pastime; it was like a second job of sorts. I accepted dates with almost anyone, convincing myself that giving people chances was a good thing, even when I wasn’t attracted to them. Through date after date, I became more and more disheartened, leading myself to a dark, depressing place.
With each date, I began to heavily question my self-worth: Am I broken? Am I not good enough for a partner? What the hell is wrong with me? With each swipe, I felt worse and worse about myself. The shame was twofold: Increasingly I also felt bad about feeling bad about myself for being single. I became cynical and withdrawn. At times I blamed myself and my childhood trauma for rendering me unlovable.
After 150 first dates — yes, I actually went on 150 first dates! — I realised I was knee-deep in dating app burnout, a phenomenon I realised I wasn’t alone in experiencing. I grew sick and tired of having the same basic convos over and over again: Where do you live? What do you do for fun? Where are you travelling to this year? Beyond this, I often found I was the main person asking the questions, and although I love a good interview, this felt one-sided and exhausting after a while.
So I decided to take a chance on something that felt unfamiliar and different. After years of therapy and trying different antidepressants, I signed up for ketamine therapy through a programme called Mindbloom. It felt like a last resort. Though the process was slow — it took a few sessions to feel something — I started to experience some relief. I noticed myself being kinder to myself. I was able to embrace more positive self-talk and keep myself from going down a negative path. Being single didn’t feel so bad anymore. It just was. I accepted that my journey is my journey, and began to show myself more compassion. 
Along the way, I learned how to slow down and be more intentional. I deleted all but one dating app and made a commitment to myself that I’d take a break from swiping whenever I found myself feeling frustrated. And I decided that whenever I don’t have dates lined up, I use that time to do other things. This, in turn, has made me feel like I have more control over my life. Though at times I still wish I had found my person already, I feel more fulfilled now. Ultimately I’ve learned that no matter how alone you might feel, dating more isn’t always the right answer.
Want more? Get Refinery29 Australia’s best stories delivered to your inbox each week. Sign up here!    
Advertisement

More from Relationships