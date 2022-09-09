My Parents Were Sex-Positive & Polyamorous Before It Was Cool

At 28, I’m still single. I don’t think I have a real answer as to why, but I’m a lot more okay with it now than I used to be. I have healthy and fulfilling relationships with friends and family members, many of whom are also perpetually single. When it comes down to it, sex just isn’t that important to me. Would I like to be in a serious romantic relationship? Yes, and I really hope it happens for me eventually. But if it doesn’t, that’s okay. After years of failed not-quite-relationships, I’ve found that I am no longer longing for romantic love like I used to. I don’t consider myself to be polyamorous — I definitely lean more toward monogamy than anything else — but if I'm ever in a relationship where being polyamorous feels right for both me and my partner, I'll be open to that conversation.